My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics: Sindhu

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu hopes the Commonwealth Games will serve as a perfect launchpad for her quest to regain the world championship crown next month.

Sindhu, who won a silver and a bronze in the last two editions, is chasing an elusive gold medal at the ongoing Games and thereafter her immediate target will be the Tokyo World Championships from August 22-28.

"The ultimate goal is the Paris Olympics in 2024. But the focus right now is winning a CWG medal and then the World Championships," Sindhu told PTI during an interaction here.

"Winning at the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement, it happens every four years. And representing our country at the biggest certainly gives a lot of pride. Hoping for the gold this time."

Sindhu, who has claimed the Singapore Open recently, has not been able to get past the Tai Tzu Ying hurdle in recent events.

The last time she won against the World number 2 from Chinese Taipei was way back in the 2019 World Championships during her dream title-winning run.

Since then the ace Indian has endured a string of seven losses, including a quarterfinal defeat at last year's World Championships, to take her career head-to-head to 7-17.

She has also struggled against some left-handed players like Spain's Carolina Marin or Korea's An Se Young.