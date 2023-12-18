Nathan Lyon@500: perfecting a gentle art in the world of pace and bounce

It’s an awesome G-8 in the world of Test cricket that Nathan Lyon became a part of at Perth on Sunday, 17 December. Muttiah Muralitharan, the late Shane Warne, James Anderson, Anil Kumble, Stuart Board, Glenn McGrath, and Courtney Walsh are now joined by the Australian off-spinner with 500-plus Test wickets.

The roll of honour is simply awe-inspiring and makes one realise that the 36-year-old, who wears the dyed-in-the-wool Aussie spirit on his sleeves, does not often get the recognition he deserves. He has often been loosely referred to as the best in his trade over the last decade or so, but Lyon has no qualms about admitting that he has learned a lot from the other decorated practitioner in his trade, India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I don't think it’s probably hit me yet," said Lyon after his team saw off Pakistan by 360 runs in the first of a three-match series. ‘’But there’s obviously been a lot of hard work going into the journey and I’ve had a lot more bad days and good days, but to be out there in the middle, with a special group of people, it’s pretty special to be able to take 500 in my first Test back,’’ added Lyon, who has often ploughed a lonely furrow through his career.

A closer study of his figures will reveal that the man from New South Wales has taken more Tests (123) than the other three spinners in the elite club, but then to be fair, the wickets Down Under are the toughest for spinners to bowl on, unless one has the variety of Warne, who also never had the fortune of bowling in tandem with a quality spinner in Tests from the other end — like a Harbhajan Singh with a Kumble or a Ravindra Jadeja with Ashwin. Still, his nagging line and confidence in his flight and deception yielded almost half his 243 wickets at home, which translate into 24.04 per cent of the wickets Australia captured during these home Tests.