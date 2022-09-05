Need to learn mindset of defending as 180-odd was good score: Rohit Sharma

"It's a high pressure game we know that. You've got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between Rizwan and Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. We understand the pitch gets slightly better in the second innings," he said.



The skipper was all praise for Virat Kohli, who scored 60 off 44 balls in India's 181/7.



"The form is brilliant (talking about Kohli). Needed someone to bat long when the others were getting out. He batted with that tempo as well. Virat getting that score was crucial from the team's point of view."