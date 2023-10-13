Neeraj Chopra among 11 nominees for men's World Athlete of Year

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Thursday, 12 October named as one of the 11 nominees for the 2023 men's World Athlete of the Year award.

The 11 nominees were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of World Athletics.

The nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world, the international governing body of the sport said.

The other nominees are shot putter Ryan Crouser of USA, pole vaulters Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, 3000m steeplechaser Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway (1500m/5000m), marathoner Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, decathlete Pierce LePage of Canada, sprinter Noah Lyles of USA, race walker Alvaro Martin of Spain, long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm of Norway.