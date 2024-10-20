New Zealand clinch historic Test win in India after 36 years
The Black Caps now lead the three-Test series 1-0
New Zealand recorded their first Test victory on Indian soil after 36 years, beating the hosts by eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the opening encounter in Bengaluru. The Black Caps now lead the three-Test series 1-0.
Needing 107 to win on the final day, New Zealand survived a hostile opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah (2/29 in 8 overs) before Will Young (48 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (39 not out) added 75 runs for the third wicket to take the team to victory in 27.4 overs.
The Kiwis' last triumph on Indian soil came at the Wankhede in Mumbai way back in 1988 when they defeated India by 136 runs in the second Test. India had won that three-Test series 2-1.
The second Test is scheduled to be played in Pune from 24 October.
Brief scores
India 46 and 462. New Zealand 402 and 110/2; 27.4 overs (Will Young 48 not out, Rachin Ravindra 39 not out), win by eight wickets.
India folded for an embarrassing 46 in only 31.2 overs to record their lowest-ever total in 293 home Test matches on Thursday, undone by New Zealand pace attack's brilliant use of the overcast conditions here.
This 46 all-out, which included five batters getting dismissed for ducks, was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.
It was also the second time that five Indian batters failing to open their accounts against the Kiwis in a Test at home, after the Mohali Test in 1999.
The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi.India's overall lowest, however, was recorded four years ago against Australia when they were shot out for a mere 36 at Adelaide.
Here is a list of India's lowest ever totals in the traditional format:
Home:
46 in 31.2 overs vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024
75 in 30.4 overs vs West Indies, Delhi, 1987
76 in 20 overs vs South Africa, Ahmedabad, 2008
83 in 27 overs vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999
88 in 33.3 overs vs New Zealand, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium), 1965
Away:
36 in 21.2 overs vs Australia, Adelaide, 2020
42 in 17 overs vs England, Lord's, 1974
58 in 21.3 overs (eight-ball overs at that time) vs Australia, Brisbane, 1947
58 in 21.4 overs vs England, Manchester, 1952
66 in 34.1 overs vs South Africa, Durban, 1996.
