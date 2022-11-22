Next men's T20 World Cup to be played in new format

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in a different format in which 20 participating countries will be divided into four groups of five teams each and the first round will be followed by a Super Eight stage.

In the 2021 and 2022 editions, the first round was followed by the Super 12 but in the next tournament, the top two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the Super Eight phase, where they will be further divided into two groups of four each.

Then, the top two sides in each of the two Super Eights groups will make the semi-finals, which will be followed by the final.

As many as 12 teams have already secured their berth in the next edition of the tournament to be played in West Indies and United States.