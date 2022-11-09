No cricket in India means 'most significant impact' on Disney's global revenues

Across Disney's streaming services, Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ had a combined total of 235.7 million subscribers, up from 221 million in the third quarter.



"We are particularly pleased with growth in the fourth quarter, which saw the addition of 14.6 million subscriptions across our suite of services, including 12 million Disney+ subscriptions, over 9 million of which were Core Disney+," said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company.



Its rival Netflix now has 223.09 million global subscribers.



"It has taken just three short years for Disney+ to transform from a nascent business to an industry leader. That transformation is the direct result of the strategic decision we made at launch to heavily invest in our direct-to-consumer offering, a decision made knowing that achieving rapid growth would result in short-term losses," said Chapek.