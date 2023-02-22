No fairytale ending to trailblazer Sania's career, bows out with first round defeat in Dubai

She won two of her three mixed doubles with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi (2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open). She won the US Open trophy with Bruno Soares.



However success eluded at the biggest stage: Olympics. She was close to winning a bronze at the 2016 Rio Games but lost the play-off with Bopanna.



In the final match of her career, the breaks were traded at swift pace in the opening set which was locked at 4-4. From there, Kudermetova and Samsonova broke the pair of Sania and Keys one more time for a 5-4 lead, placing themselves in a position from where they could serve out the set.



They did that quite comfortably, losing one point in the 10th game.



Sania and her partner were broken in the very first game of the second set and it was one way traffic after that as they were bageled.