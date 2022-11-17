No harm in having new T20 captain, and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it: Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday said there is "no harm" in appointing a separate T20 captain and identified premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the ideal candidate.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik will lead India in the three-match T20Is series in New Zealand, starting Friday.

"For T20 cricket, there is no harm in having a new captain," Shastri told reporters ahead of the first T20I here.