No more ad-hoc appointments, Indian women's cricket team support staff to be offered long-term contracts

The BCCI will do away with the practice of appointing support staff of the Indian women's cricket team on an ad-hoc basis and instead offer them long-term contacts.

As per the BCCI constitution, the head coach is supposed to be picked by the Cricket Advisory Committee while the selectors pick the support staff.

However, the rule regarding the women's team support staff -- batting, fielding and bowling coach -- has not been followed strictly in the past with the BCCI appointing coaches from the National Cricket Academy on a temporary basis.

"All the coaches will be given long-term contracts and it will not a temporary arrangement like we have seen in the past. This will give the team much needed stability," a BCCI source told PTI.