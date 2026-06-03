Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh’s title hopes end

"It's more important for the tournament that I get this win than thinking that it's Magnus," Praggnanandhaa said after the game.

"Of course, it's great to do it against Magnus, but I think winning any game at this stage of the tournament is good."

Reflecting on the contest, he added: "I was putting pressure throughout, both on the clock and on the board. I thought Carlsen defended really well given the time trouble, and in the end it looked like it could be a draw. I've lost too many points in time trouble, so I don't mind taking some back."

The defeat marked Carlsen's third overall loss to Praggnanandhaa in classical chess, having also fallen to the Indian star during the 2024 edition of Norway Chess. It further underlined the Chennai-born grandmaster's growing status among the world's elite.

However, Praggnanandhaa dismissed suggestions that a generational shift was underway.

"He's still very good. He has around 20 world titles, so no one is even close," he said.

"I've had some good results in the past two months, but I wouldn't say it's easier to play Magnus. He is still very strong, but in this tournament, whenever he has been under time pressure, things haven't gone his way."

While Praggnanandhaa surged into title contention, reigning world champion D. Gukesh endured another disappointing outing. The Indian lost to Firouzja in a classical game, ending his title hopes and leaving him at the bottom of the six-player field on eight points.

Firouzja's victory lifted him to second place on 13 points, just one behind leader Wesley So, who defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer in an Armageddon tie-break after their classical game ended in a draw.

The ninth and penultimate round after Wednesday's rest day will see an all-Indian clash, with Praggnanandhaa taking on Gukesh with the black pieces.

In the women's event, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva tightened her grip on the title race with a vital classical win over Divya Deshmukh, moving to 15.5 points. China's Zhu Jiner defeated women's world champion Ju Wenjun to draw level with Divya on 10 points.

Defending champion Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy shared the points in their classical game before Humpy secured the Armageddon bonus point.

With two rounds to go, Assaubayeva leads comfortably on 15.5 points, ahead of Muzychuk on 10.5, while Divya and Zhu remain tied on 10.

With PTI inputs