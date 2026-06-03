Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen again; Gukesh’s title hopes end
Defeat was Carlsen's third classical loss to Praggnanandhaa, including one at Norway Chess 2024
Indian grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa delivered another statement victory at Norway Chess 2026, defeating world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in a classical game for the second time this year and emerging as the only player to achieve the feat in the elite tournament.
The 20-year-old's victory dealt a near-fatal blow to Carlsen's hopes of securing an eighth Norway Chess crown while keeping alive Praggnanandhaa's own bid to become the first Indian champion of the prestigious event.
With two rounds remaining, American Grandmaster Wesley So leads the standings on 14 points, followed by Alireza Firouzja on 13 and Praggnanandhaa on 12 after a crucial Round 8 triumph. Carlsen, enduring one of his most difficult campaigns in recent years, is stranded on nine points and appears out of contention.
Playing with the black pieces, Praggnanandhaa gradually outplayed the five-time world champion in a tense queen-and-bishop endgame. Although the position appeared headed for a draw, the Indian continued to apply pressure and eventually capitalised on a late mistake from Carlsen.
"It's more important for the tournament that I get this win than thinking that it's Magnus," Praggnanandhaa said after the game.
"Of course, it's great to do it against Magnus, but I think winning any game at this stage of the tournament is good."
Reflecting on the contest, he added: "I was putting pressure throughout, both on the clock and on the board. I thought Carlsen defended really well given the time trouble, and in the end it looked like it could be a draw. I've lost too many points in time trouble, so I don't mind taking some back."
The defeat marked Carlsen's third overall loss to Praggnanandhaa in classical chess, having also fallen to the Indian star during the 2024 edition of Norway Chess. It further underlined the Chennai-born grandmaster's growing status among the world's elite.
However, Praggnanandhaa dismissed suggestions that a generational shift was underway.
"He's still very good. He has around 20 world titles, so no one is even close," he said.
"I've had some good results in the past two months, but I wouldn't say it's easier to play Magnus. He is still very strong, but in this tournament, whenever he has been under time pressure, things haven't gone his way."
While Praggnanandhaa surged into title contention, reigning world champion D. Gukesh endured another disappointing outing. The Indian lost to Firouzja in a classical game, ending his title hopes and leaving him at the bottom of the six-player field on eight points.
Firouzja's victory lifted him to second place on 13 points, just one behind leader Wesley So, who defeated Germany's Vincent Keymer in an Armageddon tie-break after their classical game ended in a draw.
The ninth and penultimate round after Wednesday's rest day will see an all-Indian clash, with Praggnanandhaa taking on Gukesh with the black pieces.
In the women's event, Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva tightened her grip on the title race with a vital classical win over Divya Deshmukh, moving to 15.5 points. China's Zhu Jiner defeated women's world champion Ju Wenjun to draw level with Divya on 10 points.
Defending champion Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy shared the points in their classical game before Humpy secured the Armageddon bonus point.
With two rounds to go, Assaubayeva leads comfortably on 15.5 points, ahead of Muzychuk on 10.5, while Divya and Zhu remain tied on 10.
With PTI inputs
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