Not feeling the drive and hunger: Kane Williamson on abrupt decision to quit

Kane Williamson, former New Zealand captain and one of the most beloved figures in contemporary cricket, dropped a bombshell when he announced his retirement from all international cricket on Friday, with immediate effect. This means he will not be available for the two remaining Tests against England in the ongoing series, with the Kiwis losing the first one at Lord’s by 115

'I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand,' the 35-year-old Williamson said in a statement. 'Continuing with anything less wouldn’t be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms. I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team.'

There is no denying the fact that Williamson, the country’s highest ever international run-getter across all formats with 19,346 runs, had not been in the best of form in recent years, with injuries also robbing him valuable game-time. He is hence the first of the Fab Four ot batters of this generation comprising Virat Kohli, Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root to call time from all formats as Kohli is still in the mix for ODIs.