Not hurt by Wriddhi's comments but he deserved honesty and clarity about his position: Dravid

India's head coach Rahul Dravid is not at all "hurt" that veteran keeper Wriddhiman Saha has revealed a very classified conversation that he had on his future but at the same time wanted to give the Bengal stumper clarity about his position in the team.



Wriddhiman, whose India career has come to a halt, had told the media that head coach Dravid had asked him to consider retirement during a private conversation after the South Africa series.



"I'm actually not hurt at all. I have deep respect for Wriddhi and his achievements and his contribution to Indian cricket. My conversation came from that place. I think he deserved honesty and clarity," Dravid replied in his typical classy manner where he revealed little about a breach of trust with regards to dressing room conversation.