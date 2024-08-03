Nothing coming out of Khelo India, say Raninder Singh, Jaspal Rana

The Indian shooting community, including veteran administrator Raninder Singh and renowned coach Jaspal Rana, on Saturday called for the junior programme to be brought back under the national federation fold as "nothing is coming out of the Khelo India" project.

The National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) junior programme had to be scrapped to make way for the Central government-run Khelo India Games. The current lot of shooters, including double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, is reaping the rewards of being around for a long time.

But experts like Rana and Raninder are predicting doom for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic campaign if the federation does not get complete control of the development programme.

"If you want a team for Los Angeles you better give my junior programme back. Let NRAI run it and call it Khelo India and whatever you want, but if they (the government) are going to do it, we won't have a team for Los Angeles. Nothing is coming out of Khelo India either at the national or at the international level," Raninder told PTI.

"If you want to train an athlete in shooting, you don't give him 1000 cartridges to shoot every day. He shoots 100 a day and is monitored and mentored correctly. Everybody is a coach in India," the former NRAI president and International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) vice-president added.

Former national coach Rana, who is currently Manu's personal coach, could not agree more with Raninder. "I totally agree with him. Khelo India is a junior programme only, it is just that they took everything out of the federation's hands and made it Khelo India.