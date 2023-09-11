Novak Djokovic pays tribute to late friend Kobe Bryant after US Open win
The Serbian wore a T-shirt featuring an image of him with the late LA Lakers legend, accompanied by the message 'Mamba Forever'
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning the US Open 2023 men's singles event in New York's the Arthur Ashe Stadium, defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.
Ahead of the trophy presentation, Djokovic paid a tribute to Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. The Serbian wore a T-shirt featuring an image of him with the late LA Lakers legend, accompanied by the message 'Mamba Forever'.
“I thought of doing this T-shirt eventually if I got the chance to win the tournament. It was about seven days ago. I didn't share it with anyone until a few days ago when I asked my people to help me make this shirt,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.
“Kobe was a close, close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner's mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game."
Earlier, the 36-year-old star won his fourth US Open and a record-tying 24th grand slam singles title after eliminating Medvedev in straight sets in the final. The battle between the second and third seeds saw Djokovic cruise past Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3. With that, he became the oldest US Open men's singles champion in the Open era.
Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic becomes the first male player to win three grand slam singles titles in a season four times.
The win also marked a revenge over Medvedev, who in 2021 had halted Djokovic's quest to become the first man to clinch all four grand slams in one calendar year after Rod Laver in 1969. Following his victory, Djokovic also returns to the world no. 1 spot.
