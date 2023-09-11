Novak Djokovic pays tribute to late friend Kobe Bryant after US Open win

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant after winning the US Open 2023 men's singles event in New York's the Arthur Ashe Stadium, defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets.



Ahead of the trophy presentation, Djokovic paid a tribute to Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. The Serbian wore a T-shirt featuring an image of him with the late LA Lakers legend, accompanied by the message 'Mamba Forever'.



“I thought of doing this T-shirt eventually if I got the chance to win the tournament. It was about seven days ago. I didn't share it with anyone until a few days ago when I asked my people to help me make this shirt,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.



“Kobe was a close, close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner's mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game."

