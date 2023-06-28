ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures confirmed for exciting Super Six Stage

The fixtures for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 have been confirmed, with six teams still in the race for the final two spots for the tournament proper to be played in India later this year.

Hosts Zimbabwe, West Indies and the Netherlands took the top three positions from Group A, while Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland progressed from Group B.

All points won against opponents that progressed from the group stage will be carried forward. In the Super Six, each team will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage and the top two will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.