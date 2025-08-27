Olympians, juniors stay on target to lead India’s surge in Asian shooting

Indian shooters have been firing on all cylinders in the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship at Shymkent, Kazakhstan, battling China to finish on top of table, with the event due to close on 29 August, Friday.

Their cumulative medals tally has crossed 50 after the action on 26 August, Tuesday, which saw Olympian and world record-holder Sift Kaur Samra winning her first Asian crown — the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) gold.

Kaur Samra’s experience and skill sets, especially in the Standing position, came through in the women’s 3P final, as she shot 459.2 to leave young Chinese hope Yang Yujie 0.4 short, after ending the first Kneeling position in seventh place.

Earlier, Sift had worked with Ashi Chouksey (586) and Anjum Moudgil (578) for the team gold in women’s the 3P as well, with a tally of 1753.

The depth of India’s current shooting talent can be gauged from the fact that a jumbo contingent is representing the tricolour there, with 35 seniors and 129 junior members.

The Buenos Aires World Cup winner this year, Kaur Samra first went into the lead after the fourth shot of the third and final Standing position, firing a 10.7. She followed it up with a 10.8 to stamp her authority on the position.

The Chinese were tied in second place at that stage, with Oyunbat Yesugen slipping to fourth.

The 37th was a 10.9 by Yang, taking Kaur Samra down to second for one shot.

Chouksey, meanwhile, could not get going and bowed out in the seventh, after the 40th shot, along with the Kazakh in eighth.