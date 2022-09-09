Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripts another history, becomes Diamond League champion

The six-man field in Zurich was without world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who is recovering from injuries after he was assaulted inside a boat in his country last month.



With Thursday's win, Chopra has beaten the 31-year-old Vadlejch for the fifth time since winning gold in Tokyo Olympic Games in August last year.



Vadlejch was sixth and fourth when Chopra finished second in Paavo Nurmi Games (June 14) and Stockholm Diamond League (June 30).



While Chopra won silver in World Championships in Eugene, Vadlejch clinched a bronze before the pair again clashed in Lausanne on August 26.



The 24-year-old Indian superstar hit form immediately on return as he hurled the spear to 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in style in Lausanne on July 26.