Olympic hockey medalist Manuel Frederick, Kerala’s first, dies at 78

The Indian hockey fraternity mourns the loss of one of its finest guardians, Manuel Frederick, the indomitable goalkeeper who stood like a wall during the golden age of Indian hockey. The first Keralite to win an Olympic medal, Frederick passed away on Friday at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy woven with grit, grace, and quiet glory.

Born in Burnassery, Kannur, in 1947, Frederick’s journey from the lush fields of Kerala to the world’s grandest sporting arenas is the stuff of legend. Initially drawn to football as a striker, fate soon placed him between the hockey posts — a space he would come to command with unmatched courage and instinct. Recruited to the Army’s school team in Bengaluru, he went on to represent ASC, HAL, Services, Uttar Pradesh, and the iconic Mohun Bagan Club, each chapter adding sheen to a remarkable career.

Frederick made his India debut in 1971, embarking on a seven-year international journey marked by steel and spirit. He manned the goal during two Hockey World Cups — Netherlands 1973, where India claimed silver, and Argentina 1978 — but it was his performance at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where India secured bronze, that etched his name into history.