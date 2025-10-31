Olympic hockey medalist Manuel Frederick, Kerala’s first, dies at 78
Hockey India chief Dilip Tirkey calls Frederick “one of India’s finest goalkeepers whose legacy will endure”
The Indian hockey fraternity mourns the loss of one of its finest guardians, Manuel Frederick, the indomitable goalkeeper who stood like a wall during the golden age of Indian hockey. The first Keralite to win an Olympic medal, Frederick passed away on Friday at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy woven with grit, grace, and quiet glory.
Born in Burnassery, Kannur, in 1947, Frederick’s journey from the lush fields of Kerala to the world’s grandest sporting arenas is the stuff of legend. Initially drawn to football as a striker, fate soon placed him between the hockey posts — a space he would come to command with unmatched courage and instinct. Recruited to the Army’s school team in Bengaluru, he went on to represent ASC, HAL, Services, Uttar Pradesh, and the iconic Mohun Bagan Club, each chapter adding sheen to a remarkable career.
Frederick made his India debut in 1971, embarking on a seven-year international journey marked by steel and spirit. He manned the goal during two Hockey World Cups — Netherlands 1973, where India claimed silver, and Argentina 1978 — but it was his performance at the 1972 Munich Olympics, where India secured bronze, that etched his name into history.
Revered as ‘Tiger’ by teammates and rivals alike, Frederick was famed for his lightning reflexes and unyielding defence, especially during penalty strokes that tested even the world’s best forwards.
As tributes poured in, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey hailed Frederick as “one of India’s finest goalkeepers — a true guardian of the post whose contributions during a glorious period of Indian hockey will always be remembered”. He added, “His achievements paved the way for countless youngsters who dreamt of donning the Indian colours. Indian hockey has lost a great son, but his legacy will forever live on.”
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment, saying, “Manuel Frederick’s journey, especially as a pioneer from Kerala, inspired generations from regions once untouched by the sport. His life was a testament to discipline, devotion, and dignity.”
In 2019, the Government of India recognised Frederick’s lifelong service to the game with the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, an honour befitting a man whose every save was an act of love for his country.
As the sun sets on a glorious career, Indian hockey salutes its steadfast sentinel — a man whose heart beat for the tricolour and whose hands defended its pride.
With IANS inputs
