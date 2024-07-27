Olympics Diary: Choking security, rains play dampener at opening ceremony

A sporting extravaganza of the magnitude of Olympics always has it’s teething problems – and Paris seems to be no exception. The choking leash of security, which left a lot of members of the visiting media exasperated as they tried to make their way to the Main Press Centre to catch buses for the opening ceremony – are now worried as to what’s in store for them in the next two weeks.

The sabotage attack on the SNCF rail network, which left hundred of thousands of passengers stranded around the country and transport in Paris buckling, has surely not done much to calm the nerves of the Emmanuel Macron government.

It’s a no brainer that the president would try to showcase France at its best to the world in the wake of an inconclusive election and an unfavourable rating, and hence there would be a silent prayer on everyone’s lips that the Games should pass off without a hitch.

Reports in the Indian media surfaced that how a posse of journalists, travelling from their hotel to the media centre, had to ‘suffer’ in the metro with police boarding in every third station to conduct checks.