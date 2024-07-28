Olympics: Time for Kolkata’s Anush to play the horse whisperer

The challenge before Anush Agarwalla, the 24-year-old from Kolkata who is the first-ever qualifier from India in dressage event of equestrian in Olympics, is of be a different kind. Apart from his skills on the German horse Sir Caramello Old early next week, Anush almost needs to play a horse whisperer to create a bond with the animal to get the best results.

‘’The best of horses can get nervous and flustered like human beings do ahead of big events and crowds. The trust level with your horse has to be immaculate. Bonding is key and I have been lucky both in Hangzhou and when I got the Olympic quota because both the mental and physical health of the rider and his animal have to match perfectly. You can’t whip the horse and get good results,’’ Anush, whose horse will go for a vet check before his event comes up in Tuesday-Wednesday, said in a recent podcast.

It was during the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 when Anush, who had been training in Germany since he was 17, grabbed the spotlight by winning the first individual medal in the sport for India with a bronze and then being a member of the gold medallist team.