Olympics: Time for Kolkata’s Anush to play the horse whisperer
The 24-year-old is India’s first-ever entry in dressage competition on Sir Caramello Old
The challenge before Anush Agarwalla, the 24-year-old from Kolkata who is the first-ever qualifier from India in dressage event of equestrian in Olympics, is of be a different kind. Apart from his skills on the German horse Sir Caramello Old early next week, Anush almost needs to play a horse whisperer to create a bond with the animal to get the best results.
‘’The best of horses can get nervous and flustered like human beings do ahead of big events and crowds. The trust level with your horse has to be immaculate. Bonding is key and I have been lucky both in Hangzhou and when I got the Olympic quota because both the mental and physical health of the rider and his animal have to match perfectly. You can’t whip the horse and get good results,’’ Anush, whose horse will go for a vet check before his event comes up in Tuesday-Wednesday, said in a recent podcast.
It was during the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 when Anush, who had been training in Germany since he was 17, grabbed the spotlight by winning the first individual medal in the sport for India with a bronze and then being a member of the gold medallist team.
He followed up the good work when in January-February, Anush came up with a series of consistent performances in four FEI events to earn a qualifying spot to strut his stuff at the Château de Versailles in Paris.
“It’s been just surreal. From winning India’s first medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games to becoming the first Indian to clinch a dressage quota for the Olympics has been a tremendous experience. At every step, my relationship with the horse has been special, almost perfect. The circle will be completed only when I can finish on the podium in my favourite city, Paris,” he said.
In a sport largely restricted to men from the Services or elite in India, Anush had taken the first baby steps on a horse at The Tolly Club. Speaking to a regional daily from Kolkata, his mother Deepti – who is also in Paris – sounded upbeat: ‘’He has really worked hard for this and one thing I can assure you is he will not be nervous on the big stage.’’
The journey had not been an easy one on Anush’s part as despite hailing from a privileged background, he had to make enough sacrifices for the tough choice he made. For more than seven years now, he had been living and training in Borchen, Germany under coach Hubertus Schmidt – spending less than two weeks at home every Christmas.
Anush credits his family and coach Schmidt for his journey as an equestrian so far. ‘’Schmidt, a 2004 Olympics gold medallist and a 2005 European champion, has been entirely responsible for transforming me from a low-level rookie to my current position,” a candid Anush said, adding that Schmidt’s patience levels with him were amazing.
It’s in the eventing competition where seven Indian athletes have participated in the Summer Games before but it will be a first for India in dressage. Fouaad Mirza represented India in equestrian (eventing) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while the other participants were Imtiaaz Anees (Sydney 2000), Indrajit Lamba (Atlanta 1996), Jitendrajit Singh Ahluwalia, Hussain Singh, Mohammed Khan and Darya Singh (all Moscow 1980).
