Only Dhoni texted me after I left Test captaincy: Virat Kohli

Stylish batter Virat Kohli recalled the time when he left Test captaincy in January 2022 after the series against South Africa and said that former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was the only person who texted him after his decision.

"When I left Test captaincy, I received a text from only one person that I have played with earlier, and that is MS Dhoni," Kohli said in a media interaction after the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

"Many people have my contact number, and there are many people who keep giving suggestions on TV, but I didn't receive a message from any of them. So when a connection with any person is genuine enough, it comes out in such a manner, because there is a sense of security on both sides.