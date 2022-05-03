O'Sullivan seizes seventh title at Snooker Worlds

In the final session, the Rocket dominated the table again, winning the world title at the age of 46 to become the oldest champion in the season-ending tournament, Xinhua reports.



"That's probably the greatest result I've ever had," O'Sullivan told the World Snooker Tour website after clinching his 39th ranking title. "As far as I'm concerned, Judd is already an all-time great. The way he plays the game, he plays such dynamic snooker."