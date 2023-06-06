Oval pitch will assist spinners, a good venue for India: Tendulkar

"If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So, Oval is going to be good venue for India," he added.



India will also carry a positive vibe when they enter the Oval as their last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win a 157-run romp against England in 2021. Tendulkar said good memories of that match will burn bright and will spur the Indians.

"100 per cent. Whenever you have such memories, they will stay with you. The Indian team would not have forgotten that the last time they played there (the Oval), they had a superb outing. They won the game and as I said good memories stay long with you," said Tendulkar.