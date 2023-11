Over 45% of serious gamers earning above 6L per annum in India: Report

The earnings from gaming are growing in India as compared to 2022, with nearly half (45 per cent) of serious gamers claiming to earn between six to 12 lakh per annum in 2023, a new report said on Thursday. According to PC and printer major HP, the growth of the e-sports industry is benefiting the Indian gamers' community with diverse career opportunities and increased earnings.

"It is encouraging to see the esports industry growing and providing diverse career opportunities to gamers. We believe that Indian youth has the potential to not only make it big at the global esports arena but also to tap on entrepreneurial opportunities in the industry," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market.

The report, covering 3,000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted that along with fun and relaxation, gamers are now drawn to gaming for earning money and recognition. According to the report, sponsorships and esports tournaments have emerged as significant income sources, showcasing the growing importance of the gaming community.

Gamers cited being an "influencer" or "esports management" as future career options in gaming. Gaming is now not just limited to metros.

The report showed a huge surge in the number of serious gamers in non-metro cities.