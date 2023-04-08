'Overwhelming response', says Disney Star; IPL TV viewership returns to pre-pandemic levels

As per the information received, the average time spent per viewer watching IPL on TV in 2023 is the second-highest if one were to exclude the peak Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021. Time spent per viewer in 2023 was 76 minutes compared to 78 minutes in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the average time spent per viewer stood at 81 minutes and 79 minutes, respectively.



Sanjog Gupta, Head - Sports, Disney Star, in a statement in response to the opening day viewership said, "We are humbled with the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is a testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports' broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans."



The IPL's TV viewership has returned to pre-pandemic levels after initially dropping due to viewer fatigue. With the recent increase in TV viewership and time spent per viewer, it remains to be seen whether the IPL can sustain this trend throughout the current season.

