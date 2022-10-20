Pakistan will tour India for 2023 World Cup, I can give it in writing, says Aakash Chopra

"Asia Cup might not happen at all if India don't participate, there's no chance. The Asia Cup is a minor tournament compared to the world cup. Skipping the World Cup means you will end up forgoing a massive amount of revenue that ICC shares (with the participating nations). It's a case of who blinks first. So I'm not taking this seriously. I feel the Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.



Chopra said that India will have its way with the Asia Cup, because of the country's financial might, and the event is likely to be postponed.



"Of course, ACC is a consortium. But few are aware of the fact that India doesn't take a penny from ACC. Everybody takes a certain amount from the (ACC) coffer whether 4 million or 8 million but India ends up distributing their amount instead," Chopra said on his channel.