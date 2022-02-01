Paraguay looking to 'dig deep' against Brazil in WC qualifier

Paraguay, meanwhile, need to win each of their final three qualifiers to maintain any hope of securing a place at football's showpiece tournament in Qatar later this year.



"Even if they change their team, the only way we can match that level is by giving our best. If we can't play at that level, we have to be prepared to run," Barros Schelotto was quoted as saying by Xinhua. "Knowing that they are better, we have to dig deep to match them. We have to understand that if we don't run, if we don't have the tactics and if we don't concentrate or have discipline, it's going to be very difficult to come up against them."