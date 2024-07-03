Paris 2024: Team man to the core, Manpreet ready for fourth Olympic bow

Manpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team which ended a 41-year medal drought at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (actually held in 2021 thanks to Covid), is one who has been there, done that in his sport. Now set for his fourth Games in Paris along with teammate and veteran goalie P.R. Sreejesh, the pivot of the side, however, wears his seniority rather lightly on his sleeves.

Both will be playing under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh this time, a rock in their defence and their main drag-flicker, and senior pro Manpreet feels the leadership issue is of no consequence. ‘’Harman has been our captain for a while and it’s not an issue at all. For me, the team comes first and our goal is to go to for a medal again. I can’t achieve anything by myself,’’ the 32-year-old said in an interview with National Herald.

Speaking from Bengaluru where the team is fine-tuning preparations at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) complex, the midfield general revealed that they are leaving nothing to chance for the gruelling times ahead, with Hockey India roping in the services of celebrated high-performance coach Paddy Upton to look at the psychological aspect of the team. The South African is no stranger to the Indian sporting fraternity, being part of the support staff for Gary Kirsten when India won the 2011 ICC World Cup, and then being engaged in the IPL with a number of franchises.