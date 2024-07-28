Boxer Preeti Pawar beats Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to enter pre-quarterfinals

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar picked up an unanimous decision win against Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Anh to enter the women's 54kg category pre-quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics.

The Asian Games bronze medallist, competing in her maiden Olympic Games, opened the proceedings for India in the boxing arena as she won her first round by a 5-0 margin on Saturday night, 27 July.

The 20-year-old from Haryana, who had been hospitalised for a a few days ahead of the Games due to illness, was unimpressive in the first round as her Vietnamese opponent dictated the proceedings.