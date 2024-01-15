Paris Olympics: Can shooting be India’s gamechanger with biggest ever squad?

The onus will be on the Indian shooting contingent, which is likely to be the country’s biggest in any discipline in Paris 2024 (team events like hockey allow for 18-member squads), to push the country’s Olympics medals tally to double digits for the first time.

India's sports stars already bettered the previous all-time high of 15 at the Tokyo Olympics, and chances are the tally will reach the 20-mark once the Asia Olympic Qualification Rifle/Pistol in Jakarta and the Asian Shotgun qualifiers in Kuwait City are over.

Indian shooters ensured an unprecedented 16th quota when young Rhythm Sangwan finished with a bronze in the women’s 25m pistol late last week. Vijayveer Sidhu followed it up with a silver in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol on Saturday, making it the first time ever that the squad has clinched all four possible Olympic spots in the 25m pistol events.

While shooting has been one of the fastest growing sports in urban India, giving the country its first individual Olympic gold medallist in Abhinav Bindra in Beijing 2008, the harsh reality is there were no medals from the sport in the last two Games, the last two Olympic medallists being Gagan Narang (men’s 10m air rifle) and Vijay Kumar (men’s 25m rapid pistol) who returned with bronze and silver, respectively, from London 2012.