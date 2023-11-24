Paris 2024: From Gopichand to Padukone, Sindhu’s last throw of the dice

As the whole of India was busy in anticipation of the World Cup final about a week ago, there was an extremely significant news break from badminton diva PV Sindhu on her social media handle. A two-time Olympic medallist, the ace has gone for a last throw of the dice in order to regain her winning touch, announcing that the legendary Prakash Padukone will be her mentor from now on.

It has been a nightmarish year and more for the former world champion, seeing her cope with injuries and a terrible loss of form leading to her slipping out of the top-10 in the Badminton World Federation rankings for the first time since 2016.

In July, a desperate Sindhu parted ways with Korean coach Park Tae-sang, who had stood alongside her during the Tokyo Olympic bronze, and appointed former All England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, who was also dumped in favour of Indonesian Agus Santoso soon.