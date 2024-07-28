Paris Olympics: How Manu Bhaker exorcised her demons of Tokyo 2020

Abhinav Bindra, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang – the list of Indian Olympic medallists in shooting had been a male bastion so far. Manu Bhaker, the highly rated 22-year-old from Haryana, finally broke the jinx for women with a bronze in 10-metre air pistol to open the account for India in Paris and fuel early hopes of crossing the double figures in medals.

As the country raised a toast and the Indian media at the remote shooting venue of Chateauroux – nearly 200 kms away from Paris - scramble to capture the essence of the historic moment, Manu will be mighty pleased at the way she managed to exorcise the demons of Tokyo 2020.

The medal hopes started flickering on Saturday itself when Manu, who had reunited with her coach Jaspal Rana, logged 580 points in the qualifying round to be a first Indian woman pistol shooter to enter an Olympic final and third overall after Anjali Bhagwat (Sydney 2000) and Suma Shirur (Athens 2004) in the 10m air rifle category.