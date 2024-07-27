Paris Olympics: Leo Marchand, who sunk Phelps’ 15-year-old world record, hungry for more

“Leon has several things that make him a great,” said Bowman, for whom the French had been swimming at Arizona State University. “He has speed and he has endurance. So he kind of has the whole package that you want and so far he’s done well under pressure, which is the other piece of that equation. He has it all really.”

It’s been a major shift in the career graph of Leon, who had a best showing of sixth in the 400m individual medley in the four events he took part in the Tokyo Games. The very next year, he emerged as one of the sport’s rising stars at the 2022 Worlds in Budapest and his haul in Fukuoka last year has only raised the stakes heading into his home Olympics.

“When I came back from Tokyo, I was like, Damn, this is like a gamechanger. Now I can actually beat those guys pretty soon,’” he said. ‘’I know I can train better. I know I can improve this.”

Born on May 17, 2002 in Toulouse, Leo comes from a family deeply rooted in swimming. His father Xavier is a former world silver medallist and Olympian and his mother Céline Bonnet, a French recordholder, naturally influenced his early passion for the sport.

A young Leo started training with the Dauphins de Toulouse Olympique Employes Club in his hometown and quickly became known for his exceptional talent. In 2019, he won the French 200m butterfly title as a 17-year-old and went on to secure bronze in the 400m medley at the Junior World Championships in Budapest.