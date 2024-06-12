Paris Olympics: Poovamma, From doping ban to flying Indian flag again

At 34, it’s certainly not getting any easier for M.R. Poovamma, the seniormost member of the Indian women’s 4 x 400 m relay squad which booked a berth for the Paris Olympics last month, to give her best. However, she wants to give it a final shot thanks to a strong personal agenda, as well as making the national tricolour proud at the ‘greatest show on earth’.

After facing a two-year doping ban between 2021 and 2023, the perception in the athletics community was that it was the end of the road for the decorated 400 m specialist from Karnataka. Hence, when the quartet of Poovamma, Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothika Sri Dandi and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3.29 minutes to finish second behind Jamaica (3.28 min.) at the World Athletics Relay in Bahamas in early May to earn a spot for India in Paris along with the men’s squad, the Arjuna awardee felt hugely vindicated.

"Most people thought I would quit, but I wanted to make a comeback on the big stage. See, I have been at two Olympics before (in 2008 and 2016) and have got everything as an Indian athlete, winning medals in Asian Games, Asian Championships, and I've also been to four World Championships. However, I want to inspire other girls, show them it’s possible to overcome age and tough times if you have the will,’’ she said.

The build-up to the Games has been hectic for someone like Poovamma as, soon after returning from the Bahamas, she was off to Bangkok for the Asian Relay, where the Indian quartet finished with silver and a time of 3.33 minutes.