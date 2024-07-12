Paris Olympics: We are getting there but can’t promise medals, says athletics chief

It’s a million dollar question as to whether the Indian athletics contingent can add a second medal apart from Neeraj Chopra in Paris Olympics – something which irks Adille Sumariwalla, the long serving president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI) no end. There is certainly hope in the air with the largest ever track & field squad set for the Games, but Adille believes in giving a reality check to the expectations.

The number of Indian athletes in fray were 10 at London 2012, which rose double that mark at Tokyo while it’s 30 after the inter-state meet at Panchkula in end-July. ‘’The increase in number shows that there has been a steady progression. We will certainly do better than last time, but then, I am no astrologer to quote a figure about medals,’’ said the AFI supremo, a multiple national champion sprinter and Olympian himself.

The athletes, who are expected to assemble in Paris on 28 July, have now fanned out to train in three different countries: Turkiye, Poland and Switzerland for final phase of their training.

If a medal in athletics had looked a bridge too far for the Indian contingent in the Olympics over the decades, notwithstanding the heartbreaks of Milkha Singh and P.T. Usha, it was Neeraj Chopra who had taught the fans to dream by hurling his javelin to 87.58 metres in Tokyo three years back. The likes of Jeswin Aldrin, Anu Rani or the men’s 4 x 400 metres relay quartet boosted the hopes with an unprecedented haul of 29 medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games – raising hopes of at least a second medal at the ‘greatest show on earth.’