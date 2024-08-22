Paris Paralympics: 25 medals a realistic target for India, says Deepa Malik

Speaking to National Herald exclusively over phone, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna and Padma Shri awardee pointed out athletics, badminton and shooting as the areas of strength for India in Paris. "There are also serious medal prospects in archery, taekwondo, canoeing and Para powerlifting. To give you an example about the surfeit of para talent in the country, as many as 44 out of 84 members will be making their Paralympics debut,’’ the shot putter-turned-administrator said.

The Tokyo Paralympics had been a watershed moment of sorts for Paralympics in India – not only on the strength of their alltime medals tally of 19 (the previous best being a haul of four from Rio) but also with the impact it created in the digital space for the sports fans. Reliving the journey, Deepa said: ‘’The carpet coverage on social media to spread awareness had really worked wonders for us. While the Union Sports Ministry had extended all forms of help with the TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) in preparation for both Tokyo and Paris, we are reaping some of the results of the hard work.

‘’There is a distinct buzz as the contingent is leaving for Paris and this was certainly missing before. We managed to get Jio on board for broadcasting of the events while two major sponsors like Indian Oil and SBI Foundation have come on board. Things are only going to look up for Paralympics from here onwards,’’ said Deepa, who is now the South Asian representative in Asian Paralympic Committee apart from being the chairperson of UP Para Sports Association.

Incidentally, the elite Indian Para athletes had carried on the good work in the three-year Paris cycle – with them scalping 111 medals at the Hang Zhou Para Asian Games. Sumit Antil, the gold medallist javelin thrower in Tokyo, had been simply exceptional in the interim as he created a world record in his category in Hang Zhou – apart from winning back-to-back golds in the 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

‘’We have come a long way from the situation even a decade back when I had to plead with the likes of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) to support our athletes. Now, everyone is talking about it. As far as I am concerned, I am always at hand to help the boys and girls irrespective of being the PCI chief or not,’’ Deepa added.