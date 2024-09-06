Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar helps India soar to historic gold rush

Talk about changing the colour of the medal – and the beanpole figure of Praveen Kumar did precisely that on the home stretch of Paris Paralympics on Friday, 6 September. The Tokyo silver medallist leapt to a personal best of 2.08 metres, an Asian record, to clinch the gold in men’s high jump T64 final – making it India’s best-ever golden haul in history.

It was gold No.6 for India as their overall medals tally stands at 26 till date, a quantum improvement on the five gold and 19 medals overall in Tokyo.

USA’s Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a best jump of 2.06m. Poland’s Maciej Lepiato and Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov cleared 2.03m, finished joint third and won two bronze medals in this event.

Born in Govindgarh, Noida, Praveen had achieved success at an early age, becoming the youngest para-athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He had secured the silver there in the men’s high jump T64 category with an impressive jump of 2.07m.