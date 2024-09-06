Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar helps India soar to historic gold rush
Young high jumper in T64 category changes colour of his medal in Tokyo with an Asian record to boot
Talk about changing the colour of the medal – and the beanpole figure of Praveen Kumar did precisely that on the home stretch of Paris Paralympics on Friday, 6 September. The Tokyo silver medallist leapt to a personal best of 2.08 metres, an Asian record, to clinch the gold in men’s high jump T64 final – making it India’s best-ever golden haul in history.
It was gold No.6 for India as their overall medals tally stands at 26 till date, a quantum improvement on the five gold and 19 medals overall in Tokyo.
USA’s Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a best jump of 2.06m. Poland’s Maciej Lepiato and Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov cleared 2.03m, finished joint third and won two bronze medals in this event.
Born in Govindgarh, Noida, Praveen had achieved success at an early age, becoming the youngest para-athlete to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He had secured the silver there in the men’s high jump T64 category with an impressive jump of 2.07m.
Born with a short leg, Praveen initially struggled with an inferiority complex. To combat his insecurity, he engaged in playing sport with his friends and discovered a passion for volleyball. However, his life took a pivotal turn when he participated in a high jump event at an able-bodied athletics competition, which exposed him to the possibilities available for athletes with disabilities.
Under the guidance of Dr. Satyapal Singh, a para-athletics coach who recognized Praveen’s potential, he shifted his focus to high jump. This decision proved the right one as Praveen went on to win gold at the Asian Para Games 2022, breaking the Asian record with a jump of 2.05m.
He also won a silver medal at the World Para Athletics Junior Championship in 2019 held in Nottwil, Switzerland as well as a gold medal with an Asian record from the World Para Athletics FAZZA Grand Prix in 2021 in Dubai.
In 2023, Lasthe won a bronze at the World Para Athletics Championship 2023 which helped him qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympics and there has been no looking back!
