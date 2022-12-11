Pele: Long Live the King

A google search on Pele, or ‘The King’ as Brazilian playwright and football fanatic Nelson Rodrigues famously called him when he was in his teens, showed up the icon’s health bulletins over the past couple of years. Even the God of football is merely a mortal. But the magic he wove was real and grainy Black and White TV footage showing him dribbling past rivals or scoring goals are still mandatory viewing for aspiring footballers.

His legacy—‘Jogo Bonito’, Portuguese for ‘The Beautiful Game’—which made Brazil the eternal favourites for the FIFA World Cup, continues to inspire the national team, if not others. Every four years, there are several favourites to win the World Cup and then there is Brazil— which puts enormous pressure on postPele players but the likes of Zico, Romario, Ronaldo or Neymar have revelled in it.

In 2022 World Cup, Brazil is now playing to break the jinx that has prevented the Cup from travelling back to Brazil since 2002. If they manage to lift it one more time, it will be a fitting tribute to the ‘King’.

Way back in 1977 when Pele named his autobiography, My Life and the Beautiful Game, the dedication read: ‘I dedicate this book to all the people who have made this great game the Beautiful Game.’ As years went by, Brazilians have however opted to infuse a certain degree of caution at the cost of flair and their trademark flamboyance honed by beach football.

This has a lot to do with most Brazilian players increasingly playing for clubs in Europe. However, by a combination of dazzling individual skills, immaculate passes and a capacity to quickly build a maze of one-twos and off-the-ball movements, Brazilian players have made the game their own. If a proof was needed, it was in evidence when they beat a hapless South Korea by four goals to one in Qatar.

As many as five World Cups had already been played before Pele took the bow as a 18-year-old in the 1958 edition of the tournament in Sweden. When he left competitive football two decades later, after completing an ambassadorial role for New York Cosmos in the North American League, he was the most influential footballer of the 20th century, the only footballer to have been a member of the World Cupwinning national team thrice, and having played in four World Cups.

He was a prolific scorer with 1,279 goals—including a record 77 goals for Brazil (from 92 games)—a landmark which Neymar is in hot pursuit of in Qatar. Football historians continue to wonder if Alfred de Stefano, the Argentine icon who represented Spain, Argentina and Colombia but could never play in a World Cup due to the World Wars, could have equalled the feat.