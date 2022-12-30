Pele: Long Live the King

He had stopped playing for Brazil, was in his forties and was well past his prime. He was playing for a club, New York Cosmos, in the United States in a bid to promote football there. But when he arrived in Calcutta to play an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan, football historian late Novy Kapadia recorded, “lakhs of people” gathered outside the airport to catch a glimpse of the legend.

The year was 1977 and 80,000 spectators turned up at the iconic Eden Garden to watch him play. Overnight rain had made the ground soggy and conditions were not quite ideal for good football.

The ‘King’ played only for 30 minutes, failed to score a goal, hit the post once but exhibited enough of his magic to send the crowd into raptures.