Players’ no-show in BPL says all is not well in Bangladesh cricket ecosystem

The lack of a united front between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and its players has certainly diluted the board's initial stance of not playing T20 World Cup matches in India in the wake of the Mustafizur Rehman row. This inability to speak in one voice led to a major embarrassment on Thursday, when a players’ boycott forced the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to postpone two scheduled matches.

The Noakhali Express versus Chattogram Royals match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium had to be put off as a fallout of the Cricketer Welfare Association of Bangladesh’s (CWAB) demand for the removal of Najmul Islam as chairman of the board’s finance committee, with immediate effect. The second game between Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans was also abandoned owing to ‘’unforeseen circumstances" as per cricketing websites.

Najmul, who incurred the wrath of players past and present for branding former captain Tamim Iqbal as ‘’India’s agent’’ a few days back, was stripped of his post, which has failed to placate the players, who threatened not to play the T20 World Cup itself if the comments were not withdrawn.

The players' media briefing on Thursday was attended in a Dhaka hotel by Mustafizur, the man in the eye of the storm. Informed sources in the BCB, however, revealed later in the evening that Najmul has offered an apology and the BPL will resume from Friday.