Post Asian Games high, coach Nieva eyes Olympic quotas for women boxers

Nieva targets early Olympic qualification for India’s women boxers ahead of LA 2028.

A strong support team, international competition and quality sparring underpin the squad’s recent success.

The 2027 World Championships in Kazakhstan offer the first major qualification opportunity.

Santiago Nieva, the Argentine head coach of India’s women’s boxing team, has set his sights on the next big target after a successful 2026 Asian Games campaign in which the women pugilists won three medals, including gold for Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda. The focus now shifts to securing as many Olympic quotas as possible at the earliest for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

The first major qualification opportunity will come at the 2027 World Championships in Kazakhstan. “The first qualifier will be in Kazakhstan, which is the World Championships, where ideally we get as many quotas there as possible,” Nieva told SAI media. “Later on, there will be the Asian Olympic Qualifier, and 2028 will have another two Olympic Qualifiers.”

The Asian Games medals capped a strong year for Nieva and the Indian women boxers, who had earlier produced an impressive showing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning six medals, including five gold.

“Hopefully, if we qualify early next year, we will have a good amount of time to prepare,” Nieva said. “It will be a tough pathway, and hopefully we can qualify as many boxers as possible so we can form a strong team for the Olympics.”