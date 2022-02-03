Prajnesh keen to regain title at Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger

"It was surely not a fun year. Just having visa was not enough as there were new updates about regulations and measures every week. It was difficult travelling which was hectic and stressful," said the Southpaw. "I have not had a great year in terms of my results as I have been carrying some injuries. I could not train much but over the last two months I have gotten past that and I am raring to go," said Prajnesh.



Speaking about the back-to-back events, Prajnesh said such a schedule augurs well for the players especially the Indians. "It is nice to hold back-to-back events as it makes things easier for everyone. You don't need to move from one place to another and get used to the conditions, flights, hotels, etc," while adding "We need to have at least about 10 Challengers in India and more and more AITA and ITF events for our players to get a chance to hop onto the bigger Tours. In these times when the events are scare, the twin legs of Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger comes as a boon to the players."



Prajnesh who had reached the second round of the qualifying in the first Grand Slam of the year in Australia this year, hopes for a good show at his favourite hunting ground.