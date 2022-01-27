Premier League: Minimum four Covid-19 cases needed for fixture postponement now

Premier League clubs can apply for a fixture postponement only if they have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases in their squads, the league said on Wednesday following a meeting of representatives of all 20 clubs.



The guidance change comes after a series of controversial decisions to call off matches, with clubs using a combination of coronavirus, injuries, suspensions and players on international duty to postpone games.



A total of 22 match postponements due to coronavirus and other factors in the Premier League this season.