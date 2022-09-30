Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Giants named Chandran Ranjit as captain for season 9

Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh spoke on the team's strategies for the upcoming season and gave a sneak peek into the work being done behind the scenes. Along with the veteran head coach and assistant coach M V Sundaram, Rinku, the marquee player and the vice-captain for the franchise this season, and new young players Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh also attended the press meet.

"We, at Gujarat Giants, believe in our slogan 'Garjega Gujarat'. We always aim to give a great performance on the mat and entertain Kabaddi fans with our thrilling action," said the coach.



"Under the able guidance of and support from Adani Sportsline, we have prepared our tactics and strategies for the coming season, keeping the strengths of our squad in mind. We will take each game as and when it comes and strategise our gameplan according to the team we face," added Ram Mehar Singh.