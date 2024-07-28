P.V. Sindhu opens campaign with dominant win over Fathimath Abdul Razzaq

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu began her Paris Olympics campaign with a resounding win in straight games over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq in the women's singles group stage match in Paris on Sunday, 28 July.

The gulf of class between the two players was evident as Sindhu, who is vying for a third Olympic medal, took just 29 minutes to dispatch her lower-ranked opponent 21-9 21-6 in the Group M fixture.

After a couple of unforced errors, Sindhu was quick to assess the condition and took control of the proceedings, racing to a 11-4 lead.

The world No 111 Fathimath was no match against the former world champion who finished the first game in a mere 13 minutes.