PV Sindhu: Taking fresh guard for glory and building future champions

It’s not easy to be P.V. Sindhu. Come 18 August, and the former world champion and double Olympic medallist will be carrying India’s medal hopes in singles as the ninth seed at the BWF World Championships in the capital. Meanwhile, in another part of the country, she and her husband are chasing a dream of creating a pathway to sporting glory for young and aspiring sportspersons.

Just in case the news flew under the radar, Sindhu took to social media on 5 August to announce the ambitious P.V. Sindhu Centre for Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam — a multi-discipline centre that aims to serve nine disciplines. The academy, which promises to be among the largest privately owned initiatives of its kind, alongside those of Pullela Gopichand in Hyderabad and Prakash Padukone in Bengaluru, is targeted for completion by May 2028.

Outlining her vision on social media, Sindhu said of the project: "A dream years in the making and one that I hope will grow to become far bigger than my own journey. Sport has given me everything. It gave a little girl with a racquet the courage to dream, took me to World Championships and Olympic podiums, and gave me the incredible privilege of representing India on the biggest stages in the world. Now, I want to give some of that back."