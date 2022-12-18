Qatar 2022: Africa’s Moment in the Sun

From Roger Milla’s Cameroon to Asamoah Gyan’s Ghana, the FIFA World Cup has been a tale of promise and heartbreak for the football powerhouses of the dark continent. They have wowed football fans with their style, grace, athleticism, inventiveness and sheer physicality and yet always, always come short at this showpiece event.

In the first three decades of the World Cup, which was launched in 1930, only Egypt from Africa made it to the World Cup finals (1934). FIFA refused to guarantee a slot for Africa till 1970. It took a boycott by African nations of the World Cup in England (1966) before FIFA relented. But even in 2022 only five African nations were allowed to compete; the number is set to go up to nine in 2026.

Since 1930, only 13 African nations have played in the World Cup and just three of them have reached the quarterfinal stage— the last eight—namely Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010). Had more African nations played earlier, the probability of one of them lifting the cup would have been higher.

African countries have often flattered in the past to eventually fade away. Nigeria the ‘Super Eagles’ captivated the football world with their reserves of stamina, power, speed and skill throughout the 1990s but has seen their influence wane. They did not progress beyond the second round (’94, ’98 and 2014), but produced a number of shockers along the way, beating Bulgaria, Greece and coming close to beating Diego Maradona’s Argentina. They also dominated and came close to beating the Azzuri, but the Italians’ experience eventually proved decisive.

In an interview with this writer during World Cup Russia 2018, Emeka Ezeugo, who had played in Kolkata maidan before wearing the Nigeria colours, didn’t mince his words. Asked if the divide between Africa, Asia (they have produced only one semi-finalist in South Korea in 2002) and Europe could ever be bridged, Ezeugo did some plain speaking.

“The divide can never be bridged because of the corruption so deeply embedded in African and Asian football. A cartel runs Asian and African football and they operate in tandem with CAF and AFC and development of football is non-existent in these two continents,” he said.

Emeka, who is now a qualified coach in the US, observed: “In Nigeria, the game has been deteriorating tremendously and Fifa has never bothered to promote independent organisations that are not in local football association’s control.” In any case, the fact remains it’s a tough climb for youngsters taking to the game there, often as an escape route from poverty and drugs.