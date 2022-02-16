Qatar Open: Murray sets up second-round clash against Bautista Agut

World No. 110 Daniel broke in the first game of the second set to momentarily halt Murray's charge. But a trademark backhand winner sealed an immediate break back as Murray went on to seal victory in one hour, 20 minutes.



Murray now faces second seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the second round. The Brit will seek to increase his 3-1 ATP head-to-head series lead over the world No. 16, but will not be taking anything for granted despite his excellent record in Doha.



"Obviously the results from 12 years ago aren't going to affect the results this week," said Murray when asked about his previous titles in Doha. "But what it tells me is that the conditions here are good for my game, so if I can play to a good level the courts are going to suit me here and I'll make it difficult for everyone I play against."