Rafael Nadal: Adios to a ‘good person from a small village in Mallorca’
That is how the tennis warrior, the king of clay, would like to be remembered after his farewell match last night
‘A good person from a small village in Mallorca’ — this is how Rafael Nadal, a colossus of modern tennis, would like to be remembered at the end of an exceptional career. Well, that’s the quintessential Rafa for you.
It was quite in the fitness of things that Nadal, the man with 22 Grand Slams — not for nothing is he called the ‘king of clay’ — got an opportunity to deliver his parting shot in Spanish to a home crowd in the early hours of Wednesday, 20 November.
Unlike the suave Roger Federer, who has a way with words, or Novak Djokovic with his unique world view, Nadal was more of the ‘boy next door’: fielding questions after each of his memorable feats over the years in halting English and with disarming simplicity — something which reflected his personality.
However, choice of words was not a problem on this memorable night, as arguably the sport’s greatest warrior spoke eloquently in his own language, with a tear in his eye but also with the pragmatism with which he arrived at the decision.
‘’You have to accept the situation... I feel super privileged. I have been able to make one of my hobbies into my career, and it was much longer than I would have imagined. I can only be grateful to life,’’ said the 38-year-old — who had been receiving enough signals from his body over the past two years, telling him to slow it down.
The end was not quite the fairytale fanfare that fans might have hoped for: his country bowed out 2–1 to Netherlands in the Davis Cup quarter-final and the master went down in straight sets to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening singles.
It hardly mattered in the end, though. Spain is a nation with a great record in the definitive team event of the sport and Nadal himself has been a part of four champion Davis Cup teams, often after years of a gap.
His teammates — heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz being the most prominent of them — looked visibly moved as the almost apologetic Dutch lot also stood through his address. The sense of occasion seemingly overshadowed the disappointment of a home-court loss.
‘’I am calm because I received an education that allows me to approach my new life with peace of mind. I have a great family around me who help me,’’ Nadal tried to put things in perspective.
Alcaraz, who already has four majors on his shelf at 21 years and carries on Nadal’s signature playing style that thrives on fitness and retrieval, took to Instagram to share his gratitude with perhaps the most inspirational figure in the annals of Spanish tennis.
‘There will be many more Davis (Cups), there is only one Rafa. Thanks to you I have become a professional tennis player. It has been a blessing to be able to live your career as a child for whom you were an idol and then as a teammate! The best possible ambassador who leaves an eternal legacy,’ he wrote.
There is no gainsaying that at least two generations of tennis fans have been fortunate to savour the rivalry between the triumvirate of Federer–Nadal–Djokovic, who had established a hegemony of sorts over the majors for the last two decades.
While ‘fan’ Federer’s heartfelt message has gone viral on social media since yesterday, the Serb had implored one of his biggest rivals a month ago to stay on the courts for some more time.
However, Nadal knew deep down that enough is enough.
Adios, Rafa!
