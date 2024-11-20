Rafael Nadal: Adios to a ‘good person from a small village in Mallorca’

‘A good person from a small village in Mallorca’ — this is how Rafael Nadal, a colossus of modern tennis, would like to be remembered at the end of an exceptional career. Well, that’s the quintessential Rafa for you.

It was quite in the fitness of things that Nadal, the man with 22 Grand Slams — not for nothing is he called the ‘king of clay’ — got an opportunity to deliver his parting shot in Spanish to a home crowd in the early hours of Wednesday, 20 November.

Unlike the suave Roger Federer, who has a way with words, or Novak Djokovic with his unique world view, Nadal was more of the ‘boy next door’: fielding questions after each of his memorable feats over the years in halting English and with disarming simplicity — something which reflected his personality.

However, choice of words was not a problem on this memorable night, as arguably the sport’s greatest warrior spoke eloquently in his own language, with a tear in his eye but also with the pragmatism with which he arrived at the decision.

‘’You have to accept the situation... I feel super privileged. I have been able to make one of my hobbies into my career, and it was much longer than I would have imagined. I can only be grateful to life,’’ said the 38-year-old — who had been receiving enough signals from his body over the past two years, telling him to slow it down.